Mark Davis: Reggie McKenzie’s job is to get players Jon Gruden wants

Getty Images

When Jon Gruden signed a 10-year deal for a second stint as the head coach of the Raiders, it seemed clear that the team would start doing business differently than they had in Reggie McKenzie’s first six years as the General Manager.

McKenzie had final say in roster construction in those seasons, but the Raiders didn’t move heaven and earth to get Gruden without giving him a major role in all football operations. Team owner Mark Davis said from the league meetings that Gruden’s “vision is going to be most important” as the team moves forward and outlined how McKenzie fits into that picture.

“Jon’s the head coach and he’s going to be here a while, so it’s important that he gets the players he wants and builds a team he wants to build,” Davis said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Reggie is there with his staff to find the players, and also to keep the cap and everything else in order.”

Davis said he’s confident Gruden and McKenzie will “work together very well.” If not, there’s not much point in guessing which one won’t be sticking around.