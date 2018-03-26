Michael Bennett surrenders to authorities

Posted by Charean Williams on March 26, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett surrendered to authorities in Houston on Monday, via multiple reports. Bennett’s bond was set at $10,000 for a felony count of injury to the elderly.

A Houston grand jury indicted Bennett on a felony charge of injury of the elderly, stemming from an incident at last year’s Super Bowl. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said the team did not learn of the investigation until Friday. The Seahawks also reportedly were unaware of the incident before the March 7 trade that sent Bennett to the Eagles, along with a seventh-round pick, for backup receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick.

Roseman, though, said Monday that “in America there is something called presumed innocence,” via Jeff McLane of philly.com. That suggests the Eagles will stand by Bennett.

15 responses to “Michael Bennett surrenders to authorities

  2. Howie, that is true. Innocent until proven guilty. But, you still never should’ve traded for Michael Bennett. I’d rather the Eagles still had Vinny Curry. Is that extra 5.5 sacks, (on a lot more snap counts), really worth this drama?

  3. Lies, Seahawks knew… That’s why they were so quick to trade him
    Why didn’t they release him like they did Sherman? Because they are cheaters and they knew that the Eagles didn’t know, and they put one over their head

  7. This whole story is ridiculous… 14 months later… no video in a Super Bowl NFL stadium… the charade of a press conference with an extremely biased sheriff – pointing out race and age every single chance he could… no arrest or attempt to arrest the night of the incident… or an attempt at an arrest when the Seahawks came back to Houston the very next season… “We had a tough time finding Mr. Bennett or getting a hold of him”… Really? Come on man…

  9. Yes folks, lets not forget “Due process” for the Punk. One more thing. Slimey Pettee Carroll and company knew all about it. Disappointed in Paul Allen as well——

  10. I don’t know man. As much as I hate Bennett, i don’t want to see the guy get legitimatly hosed by the law. I saw the video of him running out that his sister took and the guy was just running onto the field as any other player would. This whole situation seems strange from the law side of it. And AGAIN, i am definetly not a Bennett apologist.

  11. The question really isn’t what punishment the law will impose on Bennett. Everyone is assuming that he won’t have to serve any jail time. The big question is what punishment Czar Goodell will impose on Bennett (and by extension, the Eagles). I think they should be given the option of voiding the trade and getting their player and draft pick back.

  12. This is the strangest case I’ve seen. Something seems really fishy about it and it seems more like a smear campaign than an actual issue. Not paying much attention to his nonsense, he should be exonerated soon. Bennett’s a tremendous, thoughtful guy who does more in the community than most.

  14. Unless there is very clear video evidence, he will never be convicted. He has enough money to hire enough lawyers to muddy the water. OJ style.

    But, his alleged victim could get a payday from a civil trial.

  15. I’d still rather have Curry over Bennet. Much less tread on the tires and zero drama. I think this will be a move they ultimately regret (if they don’t already).

