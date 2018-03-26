Michael Bennett surrenders to authorities

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett surrendered to authorities in Houston on Monday, via multiple reports. Bennett’s bond was set at $10,000 for a felony count of injury to the elderly.

A Houston grand jury indicted Bennett on a felony charge of injury of the elderly, stemming from an incident at last year’s Super Bowl. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said the team did not learn of the investigation until Friday. The Seahawks also reportedly were unaware of the incident before the March 7 trade that sent Bennett to the Eagles, along with a seventh-round pick, for backup receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick.

Roseman, though, said Monday that “in America there is something called presumed innocence,” via Jeff McLane of philly.com. That suggests the Eagles will stand by Bennett.