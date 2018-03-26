Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Said Sean McDermott of his first year as Bills head coach, “It’s like you’re drinking at times from a big fire hose that doesn’t stop.”

The Dolphins took a look at a pair of running backs from the University of Georgia.

Former Patriots T Nate Solder took out a newspaper ad thanking the team’s fans.

Were the Jets right to pull an offer to Ndamukong Suh?

A call for the Ravens to sign WR Cameron Meredith.

A look at the Bengals’ trade for T Cordy Glenn.

Tracing the steps that brought General Manager John Dorsey to the Browns.

Free agent signings may not change the Steelers’ approach to the draft.

Texans TE Ryan Griffin is looking forward to QB Deshaun Watson‘s return to the lineup.

Which players will be the Colts’ options in the first round of the draft?

The Jaguars were represented at Texas Tech’s Pro Day.

Will the Titans add more wide receivers to the roster?

The Broncos say Bradley Roby isn’t a sure thing as the No. 2 cornerback.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce likes QB Patrick Mahomes‘ ability to create offensive plays.

The Chargers got good value from a couple of their 2017 draft picks.

Raiders CB Rashaan Melvin comes to Oakland full of confidence.

G Joe Looney is expected back with the Cowboys.

Giants co-owner John Mara believes the NFL has fixed the catch rule.

The Eagles will be talking about their roster moves this week.

S Su'a Cravens‘ future with the Redskins remains uncertain.

The Bears are counting on a step forward from QB Mitchell Trubisky this season.

What are the Lions planning at tight end this season?

The Packers have been more active in free agency this year.

What would constitute a good draft for the Vikings?

Pondering the possibility of the Falcons making a run at free agent WR/KR Dwayne Harris.

Panthers defensive coordinator Eric Washington is succeeding two assistants who went on to head coaching jobs.

Which positions do the Saints still need to address this offseason?

A call for the Buccaneers to add help in the secondary.

The biggest additions to the Cardinals in free agency all come with risky injury histories.

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman discussed his decision to re-sign with the Rams.

The 49ers have plenty of cap space, but may be saving it for extensions down the line.

Three questions for the Seahawks as the league meetings get underway.