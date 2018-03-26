Ndamukong Suh agrees to join Rams for one year

Getty Images

The Rams have short-term financial flexibility, so they were able to sign the best remaining free agent.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams have agreed to a one-year, $14 million deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

The Rams can pair him with Aaron Donald on what could be one of the league’s most dangerous fronts, but there’s nothing long-term about their investments.

Donald’s entering the final year of his deal, and they’ll eventually want to extend him.

But for now, the Rams are loading up after trading for cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.

Suh had also visited the Saints and Titans, but called off a trip to see the Raiders. The Jets pulled their offer before it got to this point.