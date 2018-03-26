Owners agree to implement local matching funds to social justice platform

Getty Images

NFL owners unanimously agreed to implement a local matching funds component to the social justice platform, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The league agreed last fall to contribute $89 million over seven years to projects focused on criminal justice reform, law enforcement/community relations and education. Owners hoped their commitment would convince players to end their anthem protests.

Owners discussed the NFL’s national anthem game-day policy, according to Schefter, but came to no decision and took no vote Monday. It remains an ongoing issue and likely returns to the agenda at owners’ May meeting.

The NFL also expects to have more conversations with players about the issue.