Panthers bring back cornerback LaDarius Gunter

The Panthers missed on their first free agent target of the offseason at cornerback, and are continuing to build depth there.

The team announced they have re-signed free agent Ladarius Gunter to a one-year contract. He wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent, but they obviously wanted to bring him back at something less than the $1.9 million tender.

Gunter was claimed off waivers from the Packers in Week Two, and played primarily on special teams.

The Panthers made a quick splash to agree to a deal with Washington’s Bashaud Breeland, but he failed his physical before signing and the deal was nullified. They followed up by adding former Giants and Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell.