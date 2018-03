Getty Images

The Panthers have re-signed unrestricted free agent Amini Silatolu to a one-year contract.

Silatolu, 29, has played five seasons for the Panthers, who made him a second-round choice in 2012. He joined the Bears in 2016 but was released before the season and failed to land anywhere else.

Silatolu returned to Carolina last season, playing 14 games. He started the final three games at right guard.

He has played 48 career games, with 31 starts, all with the Panthers.