Rams encouraged about chances in Ndamukong Suh sweepstakes

Getty Images

Each of the teams involved in the pursuit of defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh saw their chances improve yesterday, with the news that the Jets were out.

And at least one team is looking at that as a very good development for their chances.

“That can’t be anything but good news for us,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

The Rams were one of the early bidders, and have hosted Suh on a visit along with the Titans and Saints. There have reportedly been some degree of conversations with the Seahawks, but Suh canceled a planned trip to the Raiders.

“Time will tell, right?,” Rams General Manager Les Snead said. “I’m sure in all these situations there’s multiple teams usually involved and you never really know when the other teams pull out or not. So we’ll wait and see.”

The Rams might present the most intriguing of the offers, as they have an already good defense with tackles Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers, and bolstered it this offseason by acquiring cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.

“We came away impressed with just the human being,” McVay said. “He’s got a good perspective.

“We’re hopeful that a lot of the things he said he’s looking for is kind of what our organization can provide. And hopefully we’ll figure out soon if he’s going to be a Ram or not.”

Unless Suh adds more teams to the mix, the Rams have to like their odds, at least in terms of the potential their defense presents with the addition of another disruptive presence up front.