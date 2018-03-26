Report: Colts turned down two trade offers for Jacoby Brissett

Getty Images

The Colts received two trade offers for Jacoby Brissett, Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star reports. Indianapolis turned down both.

Brissett is under contract for $735,076 in 2018 and $890,114 in 2019, and though Colts owner Jim Irsay expressed optimism at Andrew Luck‘s rehab, the team’s starting quarterback has not played in more than a year. Thus, Brissett comes with a modest price tag and with value to the franchise considering his 17 starts.

The Colts acquired Brissett from the Patriots before the start of the season, and he went 4-11 with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.