Report: Odell Beckham won’t get on field without extension

Giants owner John Mara said this weekend he’s tired of answering questions about wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s behavior.

We may find out soon how he feels about answering questions about Beckham potentially holding out this year. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Beckham is not expected to “set foot on a field” without a contract extension. Beckham is heading into the fifth year of his rookie deal.

Beckham’s contract has been a point of discussion for much of the last two years and he missed some offseason work last year as the jockeying for a new deal began in earnest. Mara has expressed confidence at times that a deal will get done, but only said “we’ll just have to see what happens” when talking about how weary he is of talking about Beckham’s behavior.

Mara did reference the Jason Pierre-Paul trade and said “no one is untouchable” in his comments about Beckham, which suggests that sending Beckham to another team is a possibility. Rapoport reports Beckham’s desire for an extension would not go away with a trade, which would another element to any talks with other teams that might develop heading into the season.

Whether Mara likes it or not, it seems that Beckham will remain a focal point of conversations around the Giants one way or another.

39 responses to “Report: Odell Beckham won’t get on field without extension

  1. Best place to be is at the top of round 2, like Derek Carr. Can’t believe they gave into to the better players getting the short end of the stick (1st rounders).

    All contracts be 4 years, with 2 years guaranteed. Even the rookie deals. Baseball is stupid but the NFL is not fair. Both need a middle ground.

    The spending ‘floor’ should be way higher, so the money the rookies ‘took’ from the veterans can be spent on depth guys. Maybe more players would stay with original teams.

  5. The Giants need to stop playing around with this clown. A video showing him using drugs was recently released. If Zeke and Brady can get suspended based on hearsay, Then Beckham should be suspended for conduct detrimental.

  6. Who cares, the Giants have control of him for years, either he plays or he doesn’t get paid…

    I’m a Giants fan and am tired of this clown.

  7. Diva cancer. Landry too. Their Ego’s are far more developed than their common sense. Glad neither is on my team.

  8. If he didn’t act like an immature kid then all would be different. Yes, he’s a kid to most of us.

    Hard to believe my father was a WW2 veteran and he and his highly decorated brothers were a few years younger and older than him. That many young police officers are in his age range.

    We trust ‘kids’ with our lives and sometimes you see how that works out. OBJ would have been booted from the military or a police job. Or any job.

    Amazing his mother and father can’t get through to him. Life is fleeting. His window to maximize his contract is limited. The less talented Landry (contract) is going to add fuel to this fire and it isn’t going out.

    Wasted talent. He drops more passes because he practices the one handed thing too much. We all can catch with one hand. Landry does it just as well. Doesn’t mean one should focus on it. Wish he hadn’t made that catch as I’ve seen him repeatedly try it again and fail.

    He’s great but reality is greater.

  9. OBJ is a great player.
    If a great player wants a long term contract they should not act like a moron.
    Thats the recipe to success – play great but don’t act like a moron.

    He is within his rights holding out. But his off the field (and on field) antics wave red flags. If he had is head on right and didn’t release these types of videos and do and say other stupid things he’s have gotten paid already.

  10. This kid is a cancer. I’m not a Giants fan at all but I hope they don’t cave into this immature chump. The dude just doesn’t get it. More than likely his self destructive lifestyle will land him into jail like Aldon Jones… Could you imagine if he had the character of Larry Fitzgerald with his talent level? What a waste…

  12. Guy is lucky he is not fired from his job after the video came out and to think you should still be demanding more money is a joke. I would be fine letting half the league go of ungrateful millionaires and watch less talented players in place of.

  14. The man is easily a top 5 WR. You can say what you want about his off the field issues. On the field he is an elite talent.

    I’m not excusing him for his off field and even his on field antics but he’s also still young. How many of us would do stupid stuff at a young age if we made millions? Again not an excuse but I think we should all look in the mirror instead of judging people who are under a constant microscope. We arent perfect ourselves and Im not going to pretend like Im somehow better than someone I cant even relate to.

    He’s also currently making more money off the field than on it. So all the arguments about him needing to focus on just football are a little misguided. He’s built a brand for himself off the field and it’s what’s making him most of his money.

    With that said hopefully he matures. As a die hard Cowboy fan I would take him over Dez any day of the week. He can at least run routes and get open. As long as it’s not a playoff game I can count on him to catch it too.

  16. If the Giants are rebuilding (which is inevitable after the Reese years) OBJ is a luxury they cannot afford; they need players. Trade him to Cleveland for picks and move on. Take a QB at number 2. Mara made this mess by saying OBJ is transcendent and deserves to be one of the highest paid players in the game. Mara is among the worst owners in football, playing off his family’s reputation. Gettleman was hired to clean up Mara’s mess. Let him!

  17. This guy is off the chart when it comes to athletic talent. The problem is – he is also off the chart in emotional maturity – in the other direction.

    We are all just ‘extras’ in the movie of his life.

  18. Given the two statements in the past 24 hours I would love to sit in on the next conversation between him and Mara. They definitely do not see his situation the same way.

  20. PS:

    I doubt most of you watch Giant’s games. I’ve missed a handful in the past 40 years. I’ve only seen one player make such a difference. The answer should be obvious.

    But at what cost? When the players start thinking one player is ‘above’ the team, the boat springs can spring a leak. Not necessarily, depends on the leadership of the player, on the field. LT had it. OBJ does not.

    LT WAS above the team (off the field) but those were different days. He could have been arrested every other day in mid Manhattan. Those were different days.

  23. As an Eagles fan, I can’t stand the Giants. But I actually have a little sympathy for the fans having to deal with this dude. What a mental case, POS diva.

  25. Everyone calling him a clown or selfish, ask yourself this: What kind of contract would he get if he were an unrestricted free agent right now? (Remember Sammy Watkins got 16 mil a year)

    NFL contract structure is a joke. First rounders are on 5 year deals. Then a year or two of the franchise tag, THEN free agency in their late 20s if they’re lucky. Guys like Beckham, Leveon Bell, and Aaron Donald get totally screwed. They just want to make what they’re worth while they still can and fans tear them apart for it.

  26. Don’t feel sorry for him having to play for “only” $8.459Mil this year. DO feel sorry for very good players locked-into a 5th year with the team able to tag them for another 2 years after that (at significant pay raise). Teams shouldn’t be able to control a player for that long. Agree with above poster on 4 year max. rookie deal, and tag should only be allowed once by a team on a player. IF they want him sign him to long-term deal or let him go sign that massive contract elsewhere.

  27. I tend to agree with the general sentiment today – let the guy sit out. Had he been on the field last year, the Giants still would not have been playoff bound – too many holes and too many injuries. But no player – and I repeat NO player – is worth this kind of diva mentality. If you’re not there for the good of the team you are simply not good for the team – and as a result not worth the investment by my team.

  28. As a Giants fan, I pray he sits and the Giants play better, I’m REALLY getting tired of his act and his drama.

  29. Well, the Giants did pay JPP 20 some million for 1 season, and then traded him. You know that’s his line of thinking. He probably thinks he’s worth 50 million a year. As an Eagles fan, I never thought I’d put the Giants ownership in the same light as the Jones and Snyder’s of the division.

  30. The problem with his stance? The Giants are ALREADY use to NOT having him on the field! So be careful ODB. You may find yourself in Cleveland in exchange for some draft picks. Your agent should tell you that you are NOT playing from a position of strength.

  31. Remember — Beckham disappeared in the playoffs a couple of years ago against the Packers, when the Packers got some revenge against the Giants by whipping them 38 to 13. He did nothing in that game. He was Manning’s target 11 times in that game, but caught only 4 passes for 28 yards.
    The mouth that roars had his chance to show he “great” he is, but put on an embarrassing performance.

  32. ODBJ…..is an immature child who’s has been put on a pedestal his whole life and told how wonderful he is. He needs to grow up and be a man. Buddy Ryan had a WR like him. Going down a dangerous road and coach Ryan saved his life and cut him. The WR he cut turned out to be a pretty darn good one too……

  33. nhpats says:
    March 26, 2018 at 7:54 am
    So he has a year left on the contract to which he agreed and he is going to refuse to play…..let him sit out
    ======

    Yes, Beckham “agreed” to a slotted contract at a pre-set value he had no control over, no ability to negotiate or improve in any way, and without which he would not be permitted to make a living doing something he is better at than almost anyone else in the world.

    Yeah, screw that guy.

  35. @eatitfanboy

    Yes, Beckham “agreed” to a slotted contract at a pre-set value he had no control over, no ability to negotiate or improve in any way, and without which he would not be permitted to make a living doing something he is better at than almost anyone else in the world.

    Yeah, screw that guy.

    =========================================================================================

    So Beckham should be treated differently than the rest of that draft class? Maybe they should redo the CBA and have a beckham clause.

    He’s an immature fool and will blow his career unless he grows up quickly.

  36. Eagles fan here- extremely talented football player that I would NEVER want on my team. Me first divas never win super bowls. Not sure what his trade market would be. The entire league sees what he is.

  38. “Yes, Beckham “agreed” to a slotted contract at a pre-set value he had no control over, no ability to negotiate or improve in any way, and without which he would not be permitted to make a living doing something he is better at than almost anyone else in the world.”

    He’s going to make $8,500,000 this year coming off an injury. It’s not exactly minimum wage.

  39. And the Giants won’t give him an extension until he STOPS making headlines for all the WRONG reasons. And last year he also had a number of drops at crucial times.

