Report: Odell Beckham won’t get on field without extension

Getty Images

Giants owner John Mara said this weekend he’s tired of answering questions about wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s behavior.

We may find out soon how he feels about answering questions about Beckham potentially holding out this year. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Beckham is not expected to “set foot on a field” without a contract extension. Beckham is heading into the fifth year of his rookie deal.

Beckham’s contract has been a point of discussion for much of the last two years and he missed some offseason work last year as the jockeying for a new deal began in earnest. Mara has expressed confidence at times that a deal will get done, but only said “we’ll just have to see what happens” when talking about how weary he is of talking about Beckham’s behavior.

Mara did reference the Jason Pierre-Paul trade and said “no one is untouchable” in his comments about Beckham, which suggests that sending Beckham to another team is a possibility. Rapoport reports Beckham’s desire for an extension would not go away with a trade, which would another element to any talks with other teams that might develop heading into the season.

Whether Mara likes it or not, it seems that Beckham will remain a focal point of conversations around the Giants one way or another.