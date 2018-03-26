Report: Rams have interest in trading for Odell Beckham

Getty Images

The Rams have interest in Odell Beckham and have already talked to the Giants about the possibility of a trade for the receiver, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Leonard reports that the Giants are seeking a first-round pick plus. The plus is negotiable, suggesting the Giants would take less than two first-rounders.

Los Angeles makes sense as a landing spot for Beckham since he calls it home in the offseason, and the Rams lost Sammy Watkins to the Chiefs in free agency, leaving a spot for a No. 1 receiver. Beckham would give the Rams a name to sell when they open their new $2.6 billion stadium in 2020.

Both General Manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay declined comment to Leonard, which, since Beckham remains under contract to another team, they are required to do under NFL rules.

The Rams already are listed among the top Super Bowl contenders. Now, imagine if they can land both Beckham and Ndamukong Suh.