Report: Zay Jones’ recent incident won’t impact his spot on Bills

Getty Images

Zay Jones‘ bizarre incident in Los Angeles last week will not impact his spot on the Bills’ roster, General Manager Brandon Beane said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News.

Beane and coach Sean McDermott both have talked with Jones, Beane said.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office will not pursue vandalism charges against Jones because of insufficient evidence. Jones was arrested after a bizarre fight with his brother that left him with a bloody foot after he smashed it through a window.

It remains unclear if Jones was seriously injured.