Stephen Jones: We’ll talk about Dez Bryant when it’s time

Dez Bryant‘s future remains a question mark, though executive vice president Stephen Jones said the Cowboys didn’t add receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson to squeeze Bryant out.

The Cowboys have not had any discussions with Bryant’s agent yet, though Jones acknowledged it’s coming. The 29-year-old receiver is scheduled to make $12.5 million in base salary and count $16.5 million against the cap.

The team could ask Bryant to take a pay cut since he has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014 and his last 100-yard game was November 13, 2016.

“We’ll talk about Dez when it’s time,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s not time.”

Hurns and Thompson were signed to increase competition at the position, Jones said, with new receivers coach Sanjay Lal identifying both as good fits for the offense.