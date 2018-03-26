Steve Spurrier, Mike Singletary among possible coaches for new league

Getty Images

The reality of a spring football league is that the quality of players won’t be the best.

So the organizers of the new Alliance of American Football are looking for star power among their coaches.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the upstart league is looking for a few big names among the eight teams they hope to field in 2019.

The report mentions former Washington coach Steve Spurrier and former 49ers coach Mike Singletary among the possibilities.

Alliance co-founder Bill Polian has previously said he was hoping to find coaches with NFL experience, to make it a more viable developmental league.

Singletary has been out of the league three of the last four years (he worked for the Rams in 2016). Spurrier, whose stint it Washington was short and undistinguished, retired from the University of South Carolina three years ago.

Other possibilities mentioned include Rick Neuheisel, Jeff Fisher, Mike Martz, Rob Ryan, Pepper Johnson and Jim Fassel, as they hope to lend some legitimacy to the process.