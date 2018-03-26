Suh secures ability to get a big deal in 2019

Posted by Mike Florio on March 26, 2018, 6:57 PM EDT
With no one willing to give a big-money deal to defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, Suh did the next best thing: He signed a contract that gives him the chance to get a big-money deal in 2018.

As it stands, his one-year, $14 million contract with the Rams puts Suh within $3 million of what he was due to make in 2018 in Miami.

So if Suh rips it up, as he quite possibly will, with defensive tackle Aaron Donald next to Suh, he should be able to cash in next year on the open market.

Having cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib on the roster will help Suh, too. Having defensive coordinator Wade Phillips running the show on Suh’s side of the ball also should be good news, since Phillips likely will let Suh do what he wants as long as Suh brings it between snap and whistle.

8 responses to “Suh secures ability to get a big deal in 2019

  4. How exactly does a year older Suh do better next offseason than 14 mil a season? He can sign a 4 year 80 million deal but be given only a 2 year 25 million guarantee if it makes him feel better.

  5. This Rams team is stacked and could be fantastic. On the flip side, they’ll never be able to keep this team in tact between all the rookie deals coming up and Suh and Donald etc. so their window might be abbreviated. Will be interesting to see if they can pull it off in 2018.

  6. Not sure what the logic is here…what prevented him from getting the big deal this year that will improve next year when he’s 32? He doesn’t need Aaron Donald to look good. He wasn’t cut from Miami for underperforming. The man was a beast. Everyone knows he’s phenomenal. He’s taking on a lot of risk here only signing one year.

  7. I respect Suh betting on himself. Good on him.

    But why would a team that doesn’t have Aaron Donald give a 32-year-old Suh a long-term deal because he “ripped it up” while playing alongside Aaron Donald?

    Suh’s probably looking at one-year deals from here on out. No shame in that.
    Especially for a dude who has made his money.

  8. The only way you can get Suh’s attention is by giving him a one-year deal and making him prove himself.

