Suh secures ability to get a big deal in 2019

With no one willing to give a big-money deal to defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, Suh did the next best thing: He signed a contract that gives him the chance to get a big-money deal in 2018.

As it stands, his one-year, $14 million contract with the Rams puts Suh within $3 million of what he was due to make in 2018 in Miami.

So if Suh rips it up, as he quite possibly will, with defensive tackle Aaron Donald next to Suh, he should be able to cash in next year on the open market.

Having cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib on the roster will help Suh, too. Having defensive coordinator Wade Phillips running the show on Suh’s side of the ball also should be good news, since Phillips likely will let Suh do what he wants as long as Suh brings it between snap and whistle.