Texans re-sign Ben Heeney, cut Deante’ Gray

Getty Images

The Texans re-signed inside linebacker and special teams contributor Ben Heeney on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. They also cut receiver Deante' Gray.

Heeney, 25, played only five games last season before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee. Houston placed him on injured reserve November 29.

Heeney is entering his fourth NFL season, having spent his first two seasons in Oakland after the Raiders drafted him in the fifth round. He also spent time with the Saints last season.

Gray spent last season on injured reserve. He has never played in an NFL game.