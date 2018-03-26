Tim Tebow assigned to Double-A Binghamton

Getty Images

Former Heisman Trophy winner and sometimes NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is one step closer to his dream of playing Major League Baseball, at least a small step.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Tebow has been assigned to the Mets Double-A club in Binghamton, New York in the Eastern League.

Tebow split time between Low-A Columbia and High-A Port St. Lucie last season, and hit .226 in the process.

He went to training camp with the Mets major league camp, but hit .056 and sprained his ankle stepping on a sprinkler, leading to him being sent down.

The Mets remain high on the 30-year-old’s prospects, saying they expected him to make it to the big leagues eventually.