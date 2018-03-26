Tim Tebow assigned to Double-A Binghamton

March 26, 2018
Former Heisman Trophy winner and sometimes NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is one step closer to his dream of playing Major League Baseball, at least a small step.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Tebow has been assigned to the Mets Double-A club in Binghamton, New York in the  Eastern League.

Tebow split time between Low-A Columbia and High-A Port St. Lucie last season, and hit .226 in the process.

He went to training camp with the Mets major league camp, but hit .056 and sprained his ankle stepping on a sprinkler, leading to him being sent down.

The Mets remain high on the 30-year-old’s prospects, saying they expected him to make it to the big leagues eventually.

  1. Of course they say they think he will make the majors but they don’t believe it. It is something you have to say so they don’t look foolish for having him in camp in the first place. I will be shocked if he hits over the Mendoza line in Double A. Double A is a big step up form single A. Now he will start to see pitchers with curve balls and real movement.

