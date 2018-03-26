Washington adds Pernell McPhee

Getty Images

Pernell McPhee is heading to Washington.

A veteran linebacker who previously played for the Bears and Ravens, McPhee officially signed with Washington today, the team announced.

After playing his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore, McPhee signed what was advertised as a five-year, $40 million deal with the Bears. But he was released this offseason after three seasons.

McPhee joins Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith and Ryan Anderson at outside linebacker in Washington.

McPhee was the No. 53 player in our Free Agent Top 100.