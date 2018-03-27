Adam Gase counting on “alpha dogs” to change team culture

Getty Images

The Dolphins have parted ways with three significant members of last year’s squad by cutting defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and center Mike Pouncey and trading wide receiver Jarvis Landry after using the franchise tag on him.

They’ve balanced the departures of those players and last year’s trade of running back Jay Ajayi by bringing in the likes of defensive end Robert Quinn, guard Josh Sitton, wide receiver Danny Amendola and running back Frank Gore. Head coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that he feels “like we’ve added more guys than we’ve lost” and that the changes will benefit the team’s locker room.

“I am not hoping [the culture will improve],” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “I know it’s going to be different. You have some alpha dogs who are not going to accept a lot of the [expletive] that has gone on. … I think you guys will notice it kind of when we get going. I don’t know, there’s something about a lot of these guys that we brought in.”

Gase was credited with making positive changes to the Dolphins culture when he took the team to the playoffs in 2016. Last year saw the team go the opposite way and there aren’t likely to be too many more chances to hit the reset button before someone else gets a chance to press it.