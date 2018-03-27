Andrew Luck throwing footballs again

AP

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck continues to progress through the steps of his shoulder rehab, and is apparently doing things that look like his day job again.

Via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, Colts coach Frank Reich said Luck was throwing a football again, even if not at full strength.

Luck had been throwing non-football items during his rehab from the shoulder surgery that kept him off the field last season, as he continues to try to strengthen his arm. That dovetails with owner Jim Irsay’s assessment that Luck has “turned the corner” in his rehab, though Irsay said he expected Luck back last season as well.

Reich said at the Scouting Combine that he anticipated Luck to be present for the start of their offseason program on April 9, which is a positive step.

Until he rejoins the team, he’s been working with quarterback mechanics gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux in California.