Bears agree to terms with Marcus Cooper, Patrick Scales

The Bears have re-signed Marcus Cooper and Patrick Scales, the team announced.

Chicago signed Cooper to a three-year, $16 million deal in free agency a year ago, and the cornerback started the first four games in 2017. But a back injury sidelined him for a game, and Cooper never regained his job.

The Bears released him March 14 before re-signing him Tuesday to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with incentives, Adam Caplan reports.

Scales was an exclusive rights free agent after spending last season on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He served as the team’s long snapper in 2016 and played five games in 2015.