Bengals owner Mike Brown absent after hip surgery

Bengals owner Mike Brown is missing from this week’s owners meetings, as he recovers at home after surgery.

According to Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Brown had hip replacement surgery recently and didn’t make the trip.

The 82-year-old Brown wasn’t ready to travel, but his daughter Katie Blackburn is representing the team this week and joked that her father would be up and running soon.

“He’s getting to be 100 percent, we are going to test him in the 40 when we return to Cincinnati,” Blackburn said.

Brown’s son Mike Brown, the team’s vice president of player personnel, is also absent this week as he recovers from a torn ACL.