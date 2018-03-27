Benjamin Watson visits Saints

Getty Images

The Saints’ search for a tight end continues.

New Orleans tried to sign free agent Jimmy Graham, but when he opted for Green Bay, the Saints have sought a Plan B.

They have hosted Benjamin Watson, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Watson, 37, has played in the league 14 seasons. He spent last season with the Ravens, playing 12 games and making 61 catches for 522 yards and four touchdowns.

He spent three seasons in New Orleans, from 2013-15, catching 113 passes for 1,187 yards and 10 touchdowns.