Browns could keep plans for No. 1 pick a secret until draft day

Getty Images

The Browns could keep their plans for the No. 1 overall pick a secret until the draft April 26.

“That could happen,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Knowing John [Dorsey] that could happen. John’s outstanding that way. He plays it real close to the vest. I’ve been trying to pry his hands down all the time, but his hands are up here and I can’t get them down. We’re going to exhaust all [possibilities] because I think it’s important, too.

“This is a real important time in Cleveland football, let’s just be honest. We have to make the right decisions. I don’t think we need to make any knee-jerk reactions to anything. Let’s really dig into all of this and talk through it and make the right decision for us.”

The Jets’ move from No. 6 to No. 3 virtually guaranteed the Browns would select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall choice instead of running back Saquon Barkley. Jackson appeared to confirm that a quarterback was at the top of the team’s wish list with the first pick.

“Yes, absolutely. You said it,” Jackson said. “That’s why I say we get a chance to win the draft because we get the people that we want. We get to kind of dictate this thing on how we want it to go and there are four guys, but within the four guys, we’ve got to determine what is the best fit for us moving forward.”