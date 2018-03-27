Browns trying to trade Cody Kessler

Getty Images

After starting eight games in Cleveland as a rookie in 2016, Cody Kessler was demoted to third string in 2018. Now the Browns are ready to cut ties with Kessler.

Cleveland is trying to trade Kessler, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Kessler showed some promise as a rookie, finishing his first season with a 92.3 passer rating on a lousy Browns offense. But last year both DeShone Kizer started while Kessler rode the bench, and even when Kizer was benched the Browns went to Kevin Hogan instead.

So it’s clear that the Browns don’t think a lot of Kessler. Now they’ll see if any other team thinks enough of him to give up a draft pick for him.