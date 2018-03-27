Cardinals expect David Johnson to be ready for OTAs

Getty Images

The Cardinals played all but part of one game without running back David Johnson last season due to a fractured wrist, but they don’t expect the injury to keep him from full preparations for the upcoming season.

The team starts organized team activities on May 15 and head coach Steve Wilks said at the league meetings that Johnson is expected to be participating with his teammates.

“He’s in the process of getting cleared,” Wilks said, via the team’s website. “By the time we start OTAs, he should be ready to go. Very exciting time. He’ll make a major difference.”

Having Johnson healthy would be significant to the Cardinals under any circumstances. With a new head coach and a new starting quarterback, it’s even more significant to their hopes this season so Wilks’ update is good news as the offseason rolls along in Arizona.