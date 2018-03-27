Dave Gettleman on Odell Beckham: You don’t quit on talent

March 27, 2018
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham has been the subject of conjecture this week that has ranged from plans to hold out if he doesn’t get a new contract to the Giants being open to the idea of trading him and a few other things in between.

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman wouldn’t specifically respond to any reports regarding Beckham at the league meetings in Orlando. Gettleman did quote former boss Ernie Accorsi when Kimberly Jones of NFL Media asked him if Beckham will be on the team this season by saying “you don’t quit on talent.”

Gettleman went on to leave some room for things to move in that direction.

“He’s on our team. You know?” Gettleman said. “I don’t know if I’m going to drop dead of a heart attack in two seconds. You know, I hope not. Although I’m worth more alive than dead now for my wife. But no, all kidding aside, he’s on the team, Kim. What do you want me to tell you? … He’s on the team right now.”

Gettleman has cleared out some players since taking over as the General Manager late last season, but the Giants have stopped well short of the total rebuild that some may have thought was coming after a 3-13 season. Trading Beckham wouldn’t fit into that approach, but it doesn’t appear anyone is going to definitively take the possibility off the table.

  3. You can’t make another OBJ, cutting him or trading him would be moronic. His teammates love him, yes, he’s made his share of youthful mistakes, but he’s under the biggest microscope in the NFL.

  6. Negotiating tactics going on from both camps. Id say the chances of OBJ getting traded are maybe 10%. Ownership/management knows that a lot of Giants fans would explode if OBJ were traded just as he’s hitting his prime….and OBJ knows that he loves playing in NY. They are both trying to gain an advantage in contract talks.

  8. If the Giants are able to swindle the 4th Pick from the Browns and whatever else, They’d be in a great position to grab both Barkley and Nelson.

  9. Unless that talent is a 1st-round cancer, both in and out of the locker room. Someone who creates issues on and off the field, and commands the highest salary while coming off a massive injury and has yet to proven he can remain healthy. Then you quit on said talent. Giants need to fleece the Cowboys for a high draft pick once they release Dez.

  12. If the Giants could get the Rams first rounder and Cooper Kupp that seems like a win. Get rid of the headaches and contract demands. Pick up a very productive player with 3 more years of cheap control while also upgrading a position of need with the 23rd pick.

  13. After hearing that Gettleman clown talk to the reporters the Giants should quit on him. What a joke.

    That’s who they chose to be the voice of the organization?

  16. It really depends. How much talent? What position? What kind of problems are we talking about? It’s not all black and white. Would Gettleman sign the very talented Aldon Smith? Probably not. Richie Incognito? Maybe. Then there are different philosophies. Bill Belichick would gamble on certain guys. The old 49ers’ dynasty of the 80’s would get rid of guys like Terrell Owens and Charles Haley once they wore out their welcome. Both Belichick and the 49ers each won 5 super bowls, so there is more than one way to do things.

  18. Yeah but like Sonny says in THE BRONX TALE ,,,nothing worse than wasted talent !

  19. I agree! That kicker’s practice net which quarreled with OBJ showed that it could both take a punch and bounce back to deliver a devastating and embarrassing blow to OBJ. That Kicker’s net has talent!

  21. Beckham needs to lay low for awhile and stay out of the spotlight. Yes, he is a gifted receiver, but is he worth all of the distractions and aggravation that he brings with him? He has the maturity of a 10 year-old. Do the Giants want another season of his whining and his on and off-field antics? Can he even stay healthy? Those are some serious questions that need to be answered about the guy going forward. They certainly haven’t accomplished much WITH him on the team.

  23. Well then….throw 100 million at it instead. One guy running around waiting for the ball to be thrown to him is not worth that money. Remake your whole team with just a couple of moves this offseason. Trade down from #2 and sell off mop top. Giants have a golden opportunity but I’m sure just like this extended love for Eli, they will screw it up.

  24. Tee-hee-hee… says HE (Gettleman) who got rid of “Smitty” (Steve Smith) and DeAngelo (Williams) haha

  25. Just a reality check on a few of these comments- no way would Rams give up a first round pick and a decent young player. Second round pick is best case scenario.

    And T.O. was a prima donna, but not a violent, psychotic prima donna.

  26. He may have 2x as many fits and tantrums as T.O., but he’ll never have half the stats of Terrell Owens.

  27. This is the reason the players are doing anything they want. They know GMs aren’t going to do squat about it. So in reality the tail really is wagging the dog

  28. That won’t trade him cuz no one will offer what they want after that ridiculously moronic video. Did i mention how stupid that video was? I mean, wow bro.

  30. Commissioner Cools says:
    March 27, 2018 at 3:11 pm
    Terrell Owens 2.0

    —————–

    The Giants wish OBJ was as productive as Terrell Owens. Even with a broken foot, Owens played his butt off in the SB and was the best player on the Eagles that day.

