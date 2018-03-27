Dave Gettleman on Odell Beckham: You don’t quit on talent

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham has been the subject of conjecture this week that has ranged from plans to hold out if he doesn’t get a new contract to the Giants being open to the idea of trading him and a few other things in between.

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman wouldn’t specifically respond to any reports regarding Beckham at the league meetings in Orlando. Gettleman did quote former boss Ernie Accorsi when Kimberly Jones of NFL Media asked him if Beckham will be on the team this season by saying “you don’t quit on talent.”

Gettleman went on to leave some room for things to move in that direction.

“He’s on our team. You know?” Gettleman said. “I don’t know if I’m going to drop dead of a heart attack in two seconds. You know, I hope not. Although I’m worth more alive than dead now for my wife. But no, all kidding aside, he’s on the team, Kim. What do you want me to tell you? … He’s on the team right now.”

Gettleman has cleared out some players since taking over as the General Manager late last season, but the Giants have stopped well short of the total rebuild that some may have thought was coming after a 3-13 season. Trading Beckham wouldn’t fit into that approach, but it doesn’t appear anyone is going to definitively take the possibility off the table.