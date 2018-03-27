Dave Gettleman seeking generational player with second pick

Getty Images

The Giants could draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall choice, but Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman is keeping an open mind. In fact, he said drafting a player at another position would be easier.

“If I’m sitting on my big cheeks looking at the board and I’m saying ‘This guy has got it,'” Gettleman said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “You know, really? Is it hard?”

Giants coach Pat Shurmur admits an “urge” to find Eli Manning‘s heir apparent with the second choice. But Saquon Barkley, Quenton Nelson or Bradley Chubb could prove the generational player Gettleman seeks.

“Guys, this is the second pick in the draft,” Gettleman said. “We really have to picture this guy putting on a gold jacket. Because if we can’t picture that, really . . .”

Quarterback, running back, defensive end, offensive guard. The position doesn’t matter as much as how good the player turns out.

“It’s like when teams reach [and say], ‘We need a defensive tackle.’ Then they drop down and reach for a guy and maybe he’s a really good two-down player, a really good run player, and they’re hoping he’ll develop as a pass rusher,” Gettleman said. “No, you can’t do that. So that’s the conversation we’re having. When we set the board and have our conversations, is that guy worthy of being the second pick in the draft? Can we picture him maybe someday putting on a gold jacket?”