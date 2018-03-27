Dirk Koetter: Pace of Winston investigation “frustrating”

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 27, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
AP

The NFL has been investigating Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston for almost six months, and there’s no indication when it will end.

That’s leaving Bucs coach Dirk Koetter wondering what is coming next, though he’s trying to remain optimistic about a process he has no control over.

To be honest, it is a little frustrating,” Koetter said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “But I really don’t think about that a whole lot because, one, we have no control over it, and two, I’m not involved in it. I mean, I really don’t know where that’s at. I don’t have any knowledge of any of that. It’s just one of those things we don’t have control over so we have to move ahead.

“I think it was important that we signed Ryan Fitzpatrick back, that’s another guy we signed back that we haven’t talked about. And we have Ryan Griffin coming back healthy. So, you know, very, very hopeful that we won’t miss any time with Jameis but right now we don’t have any control of that.”

The league is investigating allegations from a female Uber driver in Arizona that Winston groped her. Winston has denied the allegations, as has Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby, who was in the same car. Winston has turned over phone records and text messages to the league.

Koetter’s obviously hoping Winston won’t be suspended, but citing Fitzpatrick’s experience is an acknowledgement that they’re preparing for the possibility.

  1. Hey Dirk, the NFL has been investigating the Colts failure to report Andrew Luck’s broken ribs and lacerated kidney for 3 years now…

  2. I have nothing against Winston….,But he seems to come across as a guy who just doesn’t get it….

  3. It’s not the facts that take 6 mos. to gather. It’s the incessant droning the league does when considering the twitter/media reaction to their decisions.

  5. Just like being back in college, isn’t it, Winston ?

    Last time we heard Koetter so “frustrated” was at ASU when he was protecting his running back, Loren Wade, who had shown multiple signs of anti-social behavior. Wade subsequently murdered a former ASU player for having the temerity to speak to a girl Wade was interested in. He remains in prison now, a lasting monuments to Koetter’s diligence when it came to his players, which is why he was bounced from ASU.

    Koetter held a press conference where he was forced to admit maybe he wasn’t seeing the big picture in his previous defenses of Wade noting that there may have been signs the RB was headed for trouble but that he had failed to “connect that dot.” Don’t expect him to be Sherlock Holmes here, or connect any dots, for that matter.

