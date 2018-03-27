Dirk Koetter: Pace of Winston investigation “frustrating”

AP

The NFL has been investigating Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston for almost six months, and there’s no indication when it will end.

That’s leaving Bucs coach Dirk Koetter wondering what is coming next, though he’s trying to remain optimistic about a process he has no control over.

“To be honest, it is a little frustrating,” Koetter said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “But I really don’t think about that a whole lot because, one, we have no control over it, and two, I’m not involved in it. I mean, I really don’t know where that’s at. I don’t have any knowledge of any of that. It’s just one of those things we don’t have control over so we have to move ahead.

“I think it was important that we signed Ryan Fitzpatrick back, that’s another guy we signed back that we haven’t talked about. And we have Ryan Griffin coming back healthy. So, you know, very, very hopeful that we won’t miss any time with Jameis but right now we don’t have any control of that.”

The league is investigating allegations from a female Uber driver in Arizona that Winston groped her. Winston has denied the allegations, as has Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby, who was in the same car. Winston has turned over phone records and text messages to the league.

Koetter’s obviously hoping Winston won’t be suspended, but citing Fitzpatrick’s experience is an acknowledgement that they’re preparing for the possibility.