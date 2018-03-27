Doug Pederson: It’s “safe to say” Nick Foles will remain with Eagles to start 2018

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said, via Sal Paolantonio of ESPN, it is “safe to say” Nick Foles will remain with the team to start the 2018 season. Pederson reiterated what Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman said a day earlier.

Carson Wentz is coming off a knee injury, so the Eagles have a Plan 1A with Foles if Wentz isn’t ready for the start of the season. If Wentz is ready to play, then Foles will return to being a backup.

So how does the Super Bowl MVP feel about returning to the backup role?

“That’s obviously probably a Nick question,” Pederson said, via Zach Berman of philly.com. “But I know Nick and his mentality, and I think he’s fine with that. He understands it’s Carson’s team. He knew that last year. . . . Moving forward, I think he’s going to be OK.”