Frank Reich never had a thought about the Colts job until Josh McDaniels backed out

New Colts head coach Frank Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator the last two years, and he coached through Super Bowl LII without giving any thought to any other job. And then something surprising happened.

Reich said this morning on PFT Live that until Josh McDaniels spurned the Colts, it never even crossed his mind that he might be the next head coach of the Colts. But once the Colts job surprisingly became open the week after the Super Bowl, Reich immediately got excited.

“I really wasn’t focused on it, I was so immersed into the Super Bowl,” Reich said. “I wasn’t thinking anything until I saw the news that the job in Indy opened up, and there was a spark, thinking, ‘That would be awesome to work there.'”

Reich’s first coaching job was on Tony Dungy’s staff in Indianapolis, and he described the opportunity to coach in Indianapolis again as a dream come true. The transition didn’t go the way anyone expected, but Reich loves where it ended up.