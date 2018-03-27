Giants expecting Odell Beckham to participate in offseason work

Getty Images

Giants receiver Odell Beckham is making noises about a contract holdout, but the team doesn’t think that’s going to happen.

That’s according to Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, who said this morning at the league meeting that his understanding is that Beckham will participate in offseason workouts, which begin next month.

If the Giants decide to play hardball with Beckham, he’d surely report to work eventually: He can’t become a free agent without finishing the final year of his contract.

But just how long would Beckham be willing to hold out in order to get a new contract? Would he extend it all the way into the start of the regular season?

The Giants apparently don’t think he’s going to do that, or even going to hold out of voluntary offseason work. Shurmur is expecting Beckham to get to work just as soon as everyone else on the Giants roster.