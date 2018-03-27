Giants owner now says Odell Beckham not on the block

Getty Images

Giants co-owner John Mara started all this two days ago when he said that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t untouchable, along with every other player from a 3-13 team.

That has triggered a flurry of reports, statements and innuendo that has absorbed the owners meetings in Orlando.

But Mara tried to put the toothpaste back in the tube, the same tube he began squeezing.

“He’s not on the block,” Mara said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “Is that going to stop clubs from possibly calling us? No. But he’s not on the block. We’re not shopping him around. . . .

“Do I want him to be traded? Absolutely not. I want him to be a Giant. I can’t promise that’s going to happen. We’re not looking to get rid of him, OK? I’d like him to be a Giant. But if you’re asking me for a 100 percent guarantee, nobody has that.”

As soon as a talent the level of Beckham was rumored to be available, it created a natural wave of questions, and the Giants have themselves to thank.

So now they can say they don’t want to move him, and get back to working on a contract extension with him. Unless, you know, someone calls and offers them something they can’t refuse.