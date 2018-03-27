Howie Roseman: “High price tag” to move Nick Foles

Getty Images

The Eagles have quarterback Nick Foles under contract for another year, and it looks like he’ll remain under contract with the Eagles for another year.

“We know what we have,” Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman told reporters on Monday, via Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And that allows us the ability to feel very good about the most important position in sports. For us to get rid of something like that, that’s going to be a high price tag.”

At this point, there’s no team in position to offer a high price for Foles, since all teams either have an entrenched starter or the combination of a bridge quarterback and a plan to draft a youngster. With Foles slated to become a free agent next year, any team interested in Foles can simply wait.

The Eagles also can wait, primarily for a team to experience another Teddy Bridgewater-style injury, creating an immediate, pressing need for help — and, in turn, the kind of windfall the Eagles enjoyed when trading Sam Bradford two Septembers ago.

The guy who may not be thrilled with how this has played out is Foles, who apparently won’t be parlaying his Super Bowl LII MVP performance into a new contract. While some still think the Eagles will give Foles a bump in his 2018 salary, he won’t be getting the kind of increase that he would have gotten if the Eagles had moved him to a team that would have installed him as the starter.

Whether starting opportunities exist for Foles in 2019 remains to be seen. Much of it may depend on whether and to what extent Foles gets a chance to remind everyone during the 2018 season of what he was able to do for the Eagles late in the 2017 campaign.