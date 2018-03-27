Hue Jackson thinks franchise QB is in 2018 class

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson has said that Tyrod Taylor isn’t a bridge quarterback. Jackson’s comments from Tuesday make it clear that Taylor is a bridge quarterback.

Jackson was asked whether the team’s future franchise quarterback is lurking not on the roster but within the 2018 draft pool.

“I think the guy’s in there,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I really do.”

Jackson also said that the Browns, who hold the first and fourth selections in round one, are on the verge of figuring out which guy is the guy.

“I think we’re very close,” Jackson said. “Yeah, I think we’re close. We just haven’t had the chance to be together. I gave the staff the week off. They’re vacationing. We’re here at the owners meetings and we’ll get together here soon and put our heads together and see what’s best.”

Contrast those comments (and harmonize them if you can) with G.M. John Dorsey’s remarks on PFT Live about Taylor’s status.

“We’ve said and Hue and I will continue to say Tyrod’s our starter moving forward here,” Dorsey said. “But you live in the present and what you try to do is try to acquire as many good football players you can. I think we’re in a position to acquire good football players at the first pick and the fourth pick. There’ll be some good players here that will help this organization catapult forward.”

Apparently, “moving forward” means one year at the most or one month at the least.