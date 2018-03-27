Jason Garrett: WR additions “irrelevant” to Dez Bryant situation

Getty Images

The Cowboys added wide receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson to the team recently in moves that have served to both increase depth at the position and fuel curiosity about the team’s plans for Dez Bryant.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that the team will be talking to Bryant about his contract, which calls for a $12.5 million salary and a $16.5 million cap hit. On Tuesday, coach Jason Garrett said that the contract issue “really doesn’t apply to the football part” of Bryant’s status with the team and stressed that it is also a separate issue from the other moves at the position.

“We love Dez Bryant,” Garrett said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “Dez has been a great player for us for a long time. Any speculation about his contract or anything like that to me is irrelevant relative to the recent signings that we’ve made.”

Until there’s clarity about Bryant’s future with the team, it will be hard to resist wondering about what the overall makeup of the roster in Dallas means for their longtime No. 1 wideout.