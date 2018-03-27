Jerry Jones expects to meet with Dez Bryant soon

Getty Images

The meeting is coming.

Jerry Jones expects to meet with Dez Bryant in the next week, the Cowboys owner confirmed Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings. The Cowboys are expected to ask the receiver to reduce his salary number from $12.5 million for 2018 as well as his cap number of $16.5 million.

“We need to talk,” Jones said, via multiple tweets. “I certainly have not had a thought about talking with him that did not anticipate him being with us.”

Jones promised the meeting would be “straight forward, candid.” He did not promise Bryant would continue wearing a Cowboys uniform.

The Cowboys want to keep Bryant, but likely not at his current salary considering his drought of 100-yard games and 1,000-yard seasons. They signed Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency and still could draft a receiver.

“I think that these two guys that we signed and what we might look at in the draft, at any level of the draft, plus what we might get worked out with Dez, gives us a good looking receiver outlook,” Jones said.