Johnny Manziel says he’ll play in CFL if no NFL job materializes

AP

Comeback season came to College Station, Texas on Tuesday as Johnny Manziel took part in Texas A&M’s Pro Day as part of his effort to jumpstart his stalled NFL career.

Manziel has also worked out at the University of San Diego’s Pro Day and will be taking part in the Spring League next month in hopes of convincing an NFL team to take a shot on him. If not, Manziel says he’ll head elsewhere for what he recently called the last of his last chances to play pro football again.

“I’ve blocked it off,” Manziel said, via ESPN,com. “I can’t do anything, I can’t stress about it, all I can do is make sure I’m where I need to be. … All I can do is block it off. If something [with the NFL] pops up, it pops up. And if not, if I don’t get the opportunity to go back, I’m going to go play in the CFL, and things are going to be fine. One way or another, one day down the line, I’ll get back to exactly where I want to be, because I’m not going to stop until I do.”

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats control Manziel’s rights in the CFL and their vice president of football operations Kent Austin said earlier this month that the team is still keeping tabs on the quarterback. Austin said he expects things to move quickly after the Spring League wraps up its short season, so it may not be long before Manziel makes his way north.