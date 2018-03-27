Johnny Manziel says he’ll play in CFL if no NFL job materializes

Posted by Josh Alper on March 27, 2018, 1:26 PM EDT
AP

Comeback season came to College Station, Texas on Tuesday as Johnny Manziel took part in Texas A&M’s Pro Day as part of his effort to jumpstart his stalled NFL career.

Manziel has also worked out at the University of San Diego’s Pro Day and will be taking part in the Spring League next month in hopes of convincing an NFL team to take a shot on him. If not, Manziel says he’ll head elsewhere for what he recently called the last of his last chances to play pro football again.

“I’ve blocked it off,” Manziel said, via ESPN,com. “I can’t do anything, I can’t stress about it, all I can do is make sure I’m where I need to be. … All I can do is block it off. If something [with the NFL] pops up, it pops up. And if not, if I don’t get the opportunity to go back, I’m going to go play in the CFL, and things are going to be fine. One way or another, one day down the line, I’ll get back to exactly where I want to be, because I’m not going to stop until I do.”

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats control Manziel’s rights in the CFL and their vice president of football operations Kent Austin said earlier this month that the team is still keeping tabs on the quarterback. Austin said he expects things to move quickly after the Spring League wraps up its short season, so it may not be long before Manziel makes his way north.

12 responses to “Johnny Manziel says he’ll play in CFL if no NFL job materializes

  1. The fact this guy is even getting looks proves Kap is getting blackballed from the league. NFL: you can be a degenerate, just don’t protest systemic racism

  5. He needs to realize that his only path back to the NFL is through the CFL. No NFL team is going to sign him right now. If he goes to the CFL, “keeps his nose clean” and becomes the MVP of the league, then he might get a shot in the NFL.

  7. I wish the guy good luck. Before social media most of the younger NFL players partied just as much, if not more, as Manziel. Nothing out of the norm – we just have more judgmental people behind the social media apps.

    ___________________________________________________
    I think you’ve clearly missed the entire story around Manziel. He showed up late to practice one Wednesday and he was hammered. Once he didn’t show up on a Saturday before a game and he was at home, high (with drugs sitting in the open) and he was drunk. One of his closest friends said he wouldn’t live to see 24 if he didn’t get help. He’s an addict, this isn’t “the norm” for young people. Young people party but they aren’t all struggling with addiction problems.

  10. ab420420 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:33 pm
    ———————————–

    He hasn’t been getting any looks (and please don’t say these ‘pro days’. That is not the NFL teams. That is the school that let him do this)

    ::;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
    Nope. It means you can get a job if you refuse to disparage and disrespect iir flag and anthem.

  12. PrincePaul says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    I think you’ve clearly missed the entire story around Manziel. He showed up late to practice one Wednesday and he was hammered. Once he didn’t show up on a Saturday before a game and he was at home . . .
    ————————————————-
    Not the most atypical thing for a 21 year old kid. I am not going to judge the kid for it. Most of us had a crazy time of our life where we let ‘er snap a little more than we should have. Spent a night in the clink after a little rough-housing. Rode the night hard and put it away wet. Made out with 2 chicks at once instead of just one. GO Manziel – make us crazy party animals proud!

