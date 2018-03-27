Josh McCown enters training camp as starter but with no guarantees

Getty Images

Josh McCown will begin training camp as the Jets’ starter, but he will have to fight to keep the job.

“Josh will go into it as the starter, and by the end of training camp, we’ll see who the starter is,” Jets coach Todd Bowles said, via Calvin Watkins of Newsday. “It’s competition at every position, even with the two young safeties. Whether it’s Leonard Williams or anybody else, everybody has competition going in. If they’re not performing well enough, they won’t be the starter at the end of August, and that goes for every position. So that’s never changed since I’ve been here.”

The Jets also have Teddy Bridgewater, Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty on their roster and are expected to draft a quarterback with the third overall choice.

The team tried to replace McCown in training camp last year, giving more reps to Hackenberg and Petty in hopes of getting younger at the position. Neither won the job, and McCown started 13 games before breaking his hand.

“You want a long-term answer at every position, not just quarterback,” Bowles said. “So we’re trying to find guys and Josh, again, he played well last year, and we got the addition of Teddy and we’ll see what he can do and the young guys are still practicing. But you want a guy that has stability at the position for a long time.”