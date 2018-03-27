Lawyer professes Michael Bennett’s innocence

Posted by Mike Florio on March 27, 2018, 8:47 AM EDT
To little surprise, the man who has been hired to prove the innocence of Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett is proclaiming Bennett’s innocence.

He just didn’t do it,” lawyer Rusty Hardin told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Monday night. “I strongly feel that way and not just because it’s totally inconsistent with his whole history and not just because he says he didn’t. I’ve talked to other witnesses. We’ve talked to other witnesses who also didn’t see anything.”

Bennett is accused of shoving and injuring an elderly, paraplegic female who was working at Super Bowl LI, at a time when Bennett was trying to get to the field to celebrate with his brother, Martellus, who had just won a championship with the Patriots.

“I’m just comfortable that it’s not him,” Hardin said. “And it’s not one of these things that it’s my client and he didn’t do it. I’m just convinced this guy didn’t do it. I told the DA’s office I would try to get them everything I can to show you, you have the wrong person.”

Making Hardin’s task even more delicate is the fact that he’ll be trying not only to persuade the authorities that Bennett is innocent but also to convince the NFL, which uses a much lower standard of proof than the criminal justice system, that Bennett is blameless. That requires Hardin to eliminate any and all gray area and to show that Bennett is totally and completely innocent of any and all allegations.

“Whatever happened to this lady, it wasn’t done by Michael,” Hardin said. “She might have asked for names and maybe someone said it was Michael, but he didn’t do anything.”

Of course, Bennett isn’t simply accused; he has been indicted on felony charges. While that process doesn’t require much evidence and the defendant has no representation, grand juries typically don’t indict on felony charges without any evidence whatsoever of wrongdoing.

21 responses to “Lawyer professes Michael Bennett’s innocence

    you don’t prove your innocence in America…they must prove your guilt. Let’s not convict before we have all of the information.

  5. Innocent until proven guilty. I am not a Bennett fan, but cops aren’t always trust worthy so I need to see proof.

  8. Funny how Rusty Hardin ‘s clients are ALWAYS innocent…in the immortal words of Anna Nicole…screw you, Rusty!

  9. Waiting for the internet lawyers/angry white middle aged folk declaring him guilty without any shred of physical evidence being public knowledge…

    It doesn’t even shock me these days the amount of hate spewed toward certain players of a certain skin colour..

    Dream on. In most jurisdictions, and certainly in the South, Grand Juries are rubber stamps for the DA. It is extremely rare for a GJ not to return an indictment when asked. Not saying he didn’t do it, but I’ve had enough experience around the system to know that an indictment doesn’t mean much.

  11. Grandstanding DA. That is all this is. And you rubes are going along with it. The ONLY evidence they have is the testimony of 1 police officer. Haha you believe this crap?

  12. This whole story is click-bait….

    People – think about this logically. Think about the press conference and how slanted the sheriff’s message was. Think about how many references the sheriff made to race, age, and sex. Think about how he painted the picture for the audience. Think about the fact that there were no videos of the incident in a modern NFL stadium. Think about the fact that there were no cell phone videos obtained when, these days, everything is captured and posted to social media. Think about the fact that no arrest was made that night or for 14 months after an apparent Felony took place. Think about the fact that the sheriffs office made a statement that they couldn’t locate or get a hold of Michael Bennett even when he actually returned to Houston and played again in their stadium the season after. Think about the fact that neither team or the mighty NFL had knowledge of the incident.

    Are you seriously buying into this? Does this really make sense?

  13. I’m no fan if Micheal Bennett to start…but, this whole story has way too many holes in it. 14 months to charge him? A cop witnessed this and no arrest there? Sure, his story is he helped the lady with her “strained shoulder”.. if EMT’s we’re called to help. Why not arrest Bennett 10 mins later? Why was a lady in wheelchair doing security for the most secured event on Earth? Last but not least this interview he gave calling Bennett every bad thing he could think of and attacking his charector was personal. He was out if line. When he mention that he didn’t care about that players stupid Jersey missing didn’t bother him…it should have. It showed HIS security was breached and he didn’t do his job. He obviously got bad press over it and felt a certain way toward The NFL. No video? Where 100,000 fans and 30,000 media all had camera’s and at that time TB12 completes the biggest comeback in SP history..no film of Bennett..not buying it. And I don’t even like this guy but he deserves the right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

  14. I cant say I know for sure he is guilty, they will need to prove that and until they do folks should him the ‘innocent until proven guilty’ benefit. But to say it would be inconsistent with his past behavior is just laughable.

  15. All you keyboard cowboys need to take a step back. There IS video of Michael Bennett making his way out of the stands after the conclusion of the game. It shows him from the final whistle until he’s firmly on the playing field. No one tries to stop him. No one speaks to him. He speaks to no one. There is no paraplegic in a wheelchair anywhere in any of the frames. If you vote this down without at least watching the video, then you’re as bad and blind as the cop who accused him.

  16. I have to agree with Steven Smith on this one. Indictments are not that hard to get. The grand jury only hears one side. They better have some hard evidence if this gets to a trial. The 14 month wait gives it the appearance of possibly being politically motivated. Bennett would not have been hard to find at the Superbowl with his brother if an arrest was warranted.

  17. Im supposed to believe a policeman supposedly witnessed Michael Bennett injuring a paraplegic woman and decided not to intervene on a handicapped person that was being assaulted? Yea right that’s because it never happened.﻿

  18. With all due deference to your litigation experience, Bennett is entitled to the same presumption of innocence as any other defendant. And remember what New York Judge Sol Wachtler said in 1985: “If a district attorney wanted, a grand jury would indict a ham sandwich.”

  19. seattlesue427 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:15 am
    All you keyboard cowboys need to take a step back. There IS video of Michael Bennett making his way out of the stands after the conclusion of the game. It shows him from the final whistle until he’s firmly on the playing field. No one tries to stop him. No one speaks to him. He speaks to no one. There is no paraplegic in a wheelchair anywhere in any of the frames. If you vote this down without at least watching the video, then you’re as bad and blind as the cop who accused him.
    My only question is, did you watch the video? It clearly goes from the sister celebrating in the stands, then jumps to her running behind Michael. Clearly missing the period of time Michael would have potentially encountered the security and the incident in question at the field entrance tunnel.

  20. A defense lawyer saying his client didn’t do it? I’m stunned!

    Not saying he did do it as how would I know? My point is that I wouldn’t expect a lawyer to say his client is guilty unless it was obvious the person was guilty.

Leave a Reply

