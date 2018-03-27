Mayor angling for an NFL franchise and a Super Bowl in London

Getty Images

The NFL is continuing to push for a presence in London, and the mayor is only too happy to have America’s most popular sport.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told Talksport that he’s eager to see the NFL expand its presence in his city, and he believes there could be a franchise based in London full-time, and a Super Bowl in London.

“I’ve been saying since the first day I became Mayor my ambition is to have more American football games in London and ultimately for there to be a franchise there and, dare I say it, even the Super Bowl,” Khan said. “I met recently one of the owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Shahid Khan. I’ve met the NFL commissioner on a number of occasions, most recently at the game at Twickenham this year and my team is working very closely with the NFL.”

The NFL appears to be a long way off from figuring out the logistics for a team in London, and a Super Bowl in London is probably even a longer way off. But the league is serious about making London a major football town, so the NFL will surely welcome the mayor’s comments.