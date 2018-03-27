Mike Tomlin’s not a fan of touchdown celebrations

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 27, 2018, 11:03 AM EDT
Few teams had more fun celebrating touchdowns last year than the Steelers.

So it was odd to hear their coach deliver a decidedly get-of-my-lawn take about them at the owners meetings.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Tomlin said he thought the league’s relaxed rules sent the wrong message to young players.

“It’s for the entertainment of the fans so I respect it on that level, but personally I don’t like it,” Tomlin said. “I just think it takes away from the game. It’s not a good look for young people. Young people aren’t allowed to celebrate in that way [during games], so why should we?”

Of course, the easy answer is that perhaps high schools and colleges should amend their rules to stop being anti-fun, a position the NFL had to be dragged to a year ago.

But Tomlin, being a serious football person, said he didn’t pay much attention to some of the Steelers’ creative celebrations, which included a game of hide-and-seek behind the goalpost.

“I’m preparing, I’m moving on, to be honest with you,” Tomlin said. “I don’t even see them. I see them on television. In game, you’re moving on.”

Tomlin’s never exactly been a wallflower on the sidelines, so it’s unusual for him to be the one to rail against something that seemed generally enjoyed. Frankly, our money was on Bill Polian.

11 responses to “Mike Tomlin’s not a fan of touchdown celebrations

  1. I’ll second that. The players look like fools with these terrible ‘celebrations’.

  2. As a Steeler fan, please shut up Mike Tomlin. You allowed it on your team alllllllllll year

  5. I don’t really care either way, but Juju reenacting the Burfict hit/taunt with Martavis Bryant as a celebration was awesome.

  7. Maybe he should worry more about in-game adjustments and 4th down play calling, maybe he should worry about his team scoring touchdowns instead of complaining about what they do after.

    I’m personally not a huge fan of the choreographed big elaborate celebrations, but some of them are kinda funny. Whatever. If you’re able to score in the NFL, enjoy it. Sure. Why not.

    But i think there’s about 100 things that Mike Tomlin should find more important, like figuring out how to actually coach a 60 minute game instead of how to give great quotes after it.

  10. QB, WR, and RB don’t line-up for extra points, they can celebrate while coaches and players are preparing to lineup. Man these guys are starting to sound very old.

  11. I don’t get the celebrations… years back it was fun to see certain players do their celebrations like the Icky Shiffle, Electric Slide or Ken Norton’s boxing. Ultimately, Chad OchoCinco ruined innocent celebrations by hiding props all over the field and the NFL had to do something to limit it.

    What I don’t get it is now that its back it has become a team choreographed skit that’s different every time. I’m sure it only takes a minute or two to script it. But like most SNL scripted skits… most of these scripted bits leave me shaking my head.

    Goes to show, just because you can catch or run fun fast with a football doesn’t necessarily mean your intelligent, witty, funny or cool.

