Mike Tomlin’s not a fan of touchdown celebrations

Getty Images

Few teams had more fun celebrating touchdowns last year than the Steelers.

So it was odd to hear their coach deliver a decidedly get-of-my-lawn take about them at the owners meetings.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Tomlin said he thought the league’s relaxed rules sent the wrong message to young players.

“It’s for the entertainment of the fans so I respect it on that level, but personally I don’t like it,” Tomlin said. “I just think it takes away from the game. It’s not a good look for young people. Young people aren’t allowed to celebrate in that way [during games], so why should we?”

Of course, the easy answer is that perhaps high schools and colleges should amend their rules to stop being anti-fun, a position the NFL had to be dragged to a year ago.

But Tomlin, being a serious football person, said he didn’t pay much attention to some of the Steelers’ creative celebrations, which included a game of hide-and-seek behind the goalpost.

“I’m preparing, I’m moving on, to be honest with you,” Tomlin said. “I don’t even see them. I see them on television. In game, you’re moving on.”

Tomlin’s never exactly been a wallflower on the sidelines, so it’s unusual for him to be the one to rail against something that seemed generally enjoyed. Frankly, our money was on Bill Polian.