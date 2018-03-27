Mike Zimmer: Kirk Cousins signing doesn’t make this “Super Bowl or bust”

Posted by Josh Alper on March 27, 2018, 8:57 AM EDT
AP

The Vikings finished a game short of the Super Bowl last season after going 13-3 in the regular season, but they decided to shake things up on offense.

Minnesota opted against re-signing quarterback Case Keenum and signed Kirk Cousins to a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract instead. For many, the message behind that move was that Cousins would be able to get the team over the hump that they couldn’t clear with Keenum under center.

Coach Mike Zimmer said at the league meetings that he isn’t viewing things that way.

“I don’t look at this as Super Bowl or bust,” Zimmer said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Managing expectations in March may be a wise approach, but there’s little doubt that they are going to still be high once the Vikings hit the field in Minnesota. Even a small step backward is going to be met with negative reactions and three more years without a Vikings Super Bowl win is unlikely to lead to warm feelings about the choices made this offseason.

    Yeah…it kinda does. Anything less will make this next season a failure for you guys.

  7. NFCCG or bust, It’s hard in any year to repeat success and the
    turn over each year of teams in the playoffs are the best example.

  8. Yes, Zim, it does. You were 60 minutes from a Super Bowl with a career backup you let walk away.

    It very much is Super Bowl or bust.

  9. jjackwagon says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:02 am
    Mike Zimmer: Kirk Cousins signing doesn’t make this “Super Bowl or bust”

    Yeah…it kinda does. Anything less will make this next season a failure for you guys.

    ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

    If they miss or lose the Super Bowl, then sure. They will have failed… just like 31 other teams did.

  11. Last year was crazy, the Vikings had a great year. I’m a season ticket holder and even I don’t believe they will duplicate 13-3. It’s a much tougher schedule so when they go 11-5, 12-4 is a stretch, I’ll still be pleased. You just have to get into the playoffs and let it all play out. Not making the SB next year is not a bust. Not making the SB at all with Cousins while he’s in purple, then yeah, maybe a bust.

  12. ryanvanslooten says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:05 am
    I love Zim, but I’d rather hear him say, “Isn’t every season Super Bowl or bust?”.
    ////////

    I totally agree you, not with just the Vikings but isn’t that what every team is thinking when they report to camp? My take is the Vikings have three years to win a Super Bowl before they can call the Cousins signing a bust. There are alot of factors that go into a season we as fans all know. Somethings can’t be prevented mainly injuries, bad calls, bad bounce,etc

  13. It is not Super Bowl or Bust. If they don’t win the Super Bowl, the Sun will come up the next day. It is a game, not life or death.They made the team better and made it more likely that we beat Green Bay again. Like 3 out of the last 4 times. Beating Green Bay and their lowly fans is all I care about.

  15. It’s either Super Bowl or….have a decent team year in and year out. I like Cousins a lot but I don’t know that he’s the answer to get them over the hump.

  16. When you look at what the Ram’s did this offseason you have to realize how tough it is to get to the top.
    Sammy Watkins will be disappointed that he left.

  17. winningisabrees says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:24 am
    Saints almost beat em at home if not for one bonehead play. they further away than they think. I think Zimmer understands this
    _____________________

    Vikes blow them out if not for a bonehead throw from their JV QB and an even more fluky blocked punt to set up 2 very short TD drives. Shouldn’t have come down to the last few minutes anyway.
    This coming year isn’t like 2010 when the band was breaking up at the end of the year. Vikes will be fine for the next 5 years.

  19. winningisabrees says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:24 am
    Saints almost beat em at home if not for one bonehead play. they further away than they think. I think Zimmer understands this
    ***********
    Let me get this straight. The team that beat a very good Saints team, then lost in NFCCG, then signed the best available QB is further away they think?

  21. The truth is, there is no such thing as a “Super Bowl Or Bust Signing”. No exectuive, or coach would ever EXPECT to win a Super Bowl because of ONE PLAYER ACQUISITION. A singler player can make a difference, and keep a team competitive for a number of years, giving them a chance to CONTEND for titles, but there are never any GUARANTEED Super Bowls.

  23. youngs79 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:21 am
    It is not Super Bowl or Bust. If they don’t win the Super Bowl, the Sun will come up the next day. It is a game, not life or death.They made the team better and made it more likely that we beat Green Bay again. Like 3 out of the last 4 times. Beating Green Bay and their lowly fans is all I care about.

    =======

    You are consumed with envy. The Packers — and their fans — are residing rent-free in your head.

