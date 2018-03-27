New catch rule passes unanimously

Getty Images

The NFL has a new rule on what constitutes a catch.

The much-derided catch rule was unanimously changed today, with all 32 teams voting for the rule that has been hammered out by the competition committee with input from players, coaches and officials.

The new rule says that a ball is caught when the player has control, two feet or another body part down, and makes a football move such as a third step or reaching the ball toward the line to gain, or has the ball long enough to make such a move.

Under the new rule, controversial incompletions like the Dez Bryant play against the Packers and the Jesse James play against the Patriots would have been complete passes, rather than the incompletions they were ruled under the old rule.

There will still be some controversial rulings on close calls, but the NFL thinks the new rule will result in fewer controversies than the old rule. After a season in which officiating controversies often overshadowed the play on the field, that would be a step in the right direction.