New catch rule passes unanimously

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 27, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL has a new rule on what constitutes a catch.

The much-derided catch rule was unanimously changed today, with all 32 teams voting for the rule that has been hammered out by the competition committee with input from players, coaches and officials.

The new rule says that a ball is caught when the player has control, two feet or another body part down, and makes a football move such as a third step or reaching the ball toward the line to gain, or has the ball long enough to make such a move.

Under the new rule, controversial incompletions like the Dez Bryant play against the Packers and the Jesse James play against the Patriots would have been complete passes, rather than the incompletions they were ruled under the old rule.

There will still be some controversial rulings on close calls, but the NFL thinks the new rule will result in fewer controversies than the old rule. After a season in which officiating controversies often overshadowed the play on the field, that would be a step in the right direction.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “New catch rule passes unanimously

  3. Seattle and Oakland- Las Vegas coaches don’t want instant replay- period. Good idea to speed up the game. Don’t use it for these teams…cause they won’t mind getting burned by bad calls…cause it’s part of the game.

  5. You should have to maintain possession. I agree with the old rule. Hold on to the ball if you want credit for the catch.

    This is just one more change to help the offense. And push the wussification of modern football.

    If you lose the ball after you hit the ground, tough. Learn to hold it no matter what. That’s real football.

  7. Why would the Dez play have been complete under these rules? Are they now saying it’s OK to lose control and bobble the ball after making contact with the ground? That’s now OK? I don’t get it.

  10. Whether it leads to more replays, or fewer, isn’t the point. It’s the controversy that follows that’s been a problem. And I’m guessing there will be fewer controversies where most objective observers are left wondering how a catch wasn’t a catch.

  12. stellarperformance says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Why would the Dez play have been complete under these rules? Are they now saying it’s OK to lose control and bobble the ball after making contact with the ground? That’s now OK? I don’t get it.

    ———–

    Bryant caught the ball, switched hands, and reached for the endzone all while taking an additional step.

  13. Ya but thing with Clement is he had control the whole time, he just moved the ball in his arms after he already had taken 2 steps in the end zone. Movement doesn’t deem a loss of control.

    ——————————————
    tb12greatest says:

    March 27, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    The NFL already used this rule for the corey clement “TD” in the super bowl instead of rule they used in the regular season.

  14. Why would the Dez play have been complete under these rules? Are they now saying it’s OK to lose control and bobble the ball after making contact with the ground? That’s now OK? I don’t get it.
    ++++++++++++++++++++++
    Under the new rule, Dez transitioned from catching the ball to running with the ball. The fumble occurred after he became a runner. Since you can recover your own fumble, Cowboys retain posession. Simple.

  15. imadirtyskunk says: “It was a lot more fun before the NFL started messing around with rules.”
    ——————–

    The pre-2000 “Bert Emanuel” Catch rule was that any part of the football touching the turf was automatically ruled INCOMPLETE. Really, is that what you want to go back to?

    Those Dez Bryant and Jesse James plays referenced in this article would have been ruled INCOMPLETE in any football era up to 2000.

  16. Common sense prevailed.

    We were at the point where “on-field attorneys” were about to be required on controversial plays.

    Another thought: Could the new XFL have pressured this decision? We’ll never know…

  17. “baltimoresnativeson says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:27 pm
    You should have to maintain possession. I agree with the old rule. Hold on to the ball if you want credit for the catch.

    This is just one more change to help the offense. And push the wussification of modern football.

    If you lose the ball after you hit the ground, tough. Learn to hold it no matter what. That’s real football.”
    —-
    That sounds great but they don’t even give them a catch when they have possession. You have to make a football move, get x amount of body parts down and recited the alphabet backwards.
    Want a simpler solution. You complete the act of a catch when you have clear possession. Period. Everything that happens after you have possession, determines the outcome of the play, not whether it was a catch. If you have clear possession and don’t survive the ground, it’s a fumble. If you have clear possession but only get one foot inbounds, it’s out of bounds. If you have clear possession – you should have a catch.

  18. stellarperformance says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Why would the Dez play have been complete under these rules? Are they now saying it’s OK to lose control and bobble the ball after making contact with the ground? That’s now OK? I don’t get it.
    _______

    I know it’s hard for you to understand, but the rule states that you caught the ball if you have control with two feet down and then take another step. If you have the ball in your hands, take three steps, dive for the end zone, and the ball gets jostled as you hit the ground, it’s a catch. Do you need the guy to have the ball in his possession all the way to the locker room before you consider it a catch?

  19. Corey Clements’s ‘TD’ is incomplete under the old and new rule. Why? He was bobbling it and possession was established only after he could not get his second foot down in-bounds. Bryant, James, and Ertz were all in field-of-play and the new rule affects that aspect only. Pats were jobbed on Clements’s TD.

  20. The whole “football move” BS is stupid. That will continue the controversies. If the dude has the ball in his hands and his feet in bounds he caught the freaking ball.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!