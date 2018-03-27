New helmet rule passed unanimously

Posted by Mike Florio on March 27, 2018, 10:16 PM EDT
It didn’t appear on last week’s (supposedly) comprehensive list of proposed rule changes. By Tuesday afternoon, however, it passed with a vote of 32-0: “Lowering the head to initiate contact with the helmet is a foul.”

The rule came from Proposal No. 11 of the Competition Committee, which had made only 10 proposals in advance of the annual meetings.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the process began in Indianapolis, during the Scouting Combine. Last week, discussions continued among the members of the Competition Committee, with Saints coach Sean Payton (a first-year member of the committee) being very supportive of the rule.

As of Sunday, presentations began to be made to coaches and General Managers. Discussion occurred during Tuesday’s meetings, with the vote and announcement delayed to the afternoon due to efforts to firm up the language of the rule.

As of the morning session, however, support for the rule change already was universal among the owners and coaches. Which confirms just how seriously the league is now taking the effort to get the head out of the game whenever and wherever possible.

The fact that the potential change wasn’t known until the change was made invites speculation that the league wanted to make its decision without input from fans, media, and/or hot-take artists who potentially would try to shout down a revision to the rules that will further change, in a subtle but very real way, the manner in which the game is played and, more importantly, how the game looks.

While the goal surely will be to persuade lower levels of the sport to follow suit, the move represents another tangible difference to the game that, if/when enough total differences emerge, could set the stage for an alternative professional league in which all players know the risks, embrace the hazards, and play the game the way it used to be played.

  2. It’s a good rule for the player’s saftey.. This author makes another dumb statement thinking that rules like these are going to make NFL fans go to some spring league because a lot of these safety rules have been in place for years

  3. I can still see this being miscalled. Most lower their head as they initiate contact with their shoulders. Anyhow…with concussions being such a problem…anything to help is…helpful.

  5. So is it a penalty if a running back lowers his head on the goal line and plows into the pile? Surely the rule doesn’t apply only to defense? A goal line running back who doesn’t run with “forward lean” is not a good short yardage back. These rules sound PC, but they don’t make sense in football.

  7. “Lowering the head to initiate contact with the helmet is a foul.” So when the RB lowers his head on 4th and 1 and bounces off the helmet of a NT falling forward to stuff the play, do they both get the boot?

    Just wondering.

  12. WTF!!! Are we playing NFL or the Browns football?!

    just playn but… WTF is football coming to! If you can not lower the head the Niners fans are screwed!

    just playn but…. This is some STUPID RULE! GET PAID MILLIONS YET>>>> DONT TOUCH ME OR ELSE…..whatever.

    Pop Warner Coaches …. Start there, GOOD LUCK!

  13. Do you still drive the 10 ton automobiles from the 50’s with no seatbelt, airbags, etc.? While driving legally intoxicated since there were no laws. Pretty much common sense to me and I thought it would have already been a rule.

  14. If we are so worried about the “Head” why doesn’t the NFL Stop allowing coaches and other players to smack each other in the helmet after a TD or Good Play? If a LB’s hand Barely brushes the head of a QB its Roughing but when same QB throws a TD pass his own players and coaches beat the crap out of him as he walks off the field.

  15. Why not get rid of the current helmets and go back to the leather helmets. Maybe if enough of them get knocked out they will learn how NOT to use their heads as a weapon.

