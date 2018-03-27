NFL extends uniform, apparel contract with Nike

Getty Images

The National Football league and Nike announced an eight-year extension of their agreement for the company to serve as the official supplier of uniforms and apparel on Tuesday.

“Nike has been a long-time and trusted partner of NFL and we’re thrilled to extend our relationship with them,” said Brian Rolapp, Chief Media and Business Officer for the NFL. “The NFL and Nike are a powerful combination and we anticipate working closely with them on several programs, including youth and player initiatives.”

Nike took over as the official supplier for the league in 2012 after the NFL’s lengthy deal with Reebok came to a conclusion. The current agreement between the NFL and Nike runs through 2020 with the new deal extending the contract through the 2028 season.