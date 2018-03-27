NFL owners approve Raiders’ stadium plan

Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders moved a step closer to fruition Tuesday.

NFL owners voted to approve the Raiders’ $1.8 billion stadium plan, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority will review the project’s final details and vote on the plan Wednesday. Construction currently is scheduled for completion August 1, 2020. The Raiders received approval for relocation last March.

The Raiders will play this season in Oakland and hope to remain there in 2019, but the team’s lease with the Oakland-Alameda County Stadium expires after 2018. So it will need to work out an extension to stay in Oakland an extra season.