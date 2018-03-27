NFL owners approve Raiders’ stadium plan

Posted by Charean Williams on March 27, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
The Las Vegas Raiders moved a step closer to fruition Tuesday.

NFL owners voted to approve the Raiders’ $1.8 billion stadium plan, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority will review the project’s final details and vote on the plan Wednesday. Construction currently is scheduled for completion August 1, 2020. The Raiders received approval for relocation last March.

The Raiders will play this season in Oakland and hope to remain there in 2019, but the team’s lease with the Oakland-Alameda County Stadium expires after 2018. So it will need to work out an extension to stay in Oakland an extra season.

10 responses to “NFL owners approve Raiders’ stadium plan

  2. Has to be worth it to the city to have them be there the extra year right? I get fans and everyone being really upset but financially it has to be worth it for Oakland right?

  6. Better make sure all your free agents are signed by 2020 cuz every young millionaire athlete is gonna want to play in Sin City in the shiniest stadium in the league.

  7. moltensteelgumbo7 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 4:52 pm
    In a time not far away…

    Fall of 2020…

    Raiders out of Oakland and in Las Vegas… Trump out of DC and back in Atlantic City!!

    It’s gonna be LITTY!!!

    —————————

    In the words of Aerosmith— Dream On

  8. I can’t for the life of me understand why any Raiders fans in Oakland would continue showing up to support this team for two and possibly three seasons after they announce they’re leaving. As a Baltimore Colts fan who was a kid when they split, the middle of the night thing was terrible but probably still preferable to imagining them announcing they would be leaving in a few years.

  9. “In a time not far away”……NFL fans could look backward with fond remembrance, at the time when they could actually afford to attend an NFL game! …of course those days are now OVER Forever !…too bad….for ” Those were the days “.my friend !….db

  10. jxt2521 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Has to be worth it to the city to have them be there the extra year right? I get fans and everyone being really upset but financially it has to be worth it for Oakland right?
    ————————

    It will be if they ask for a lot of money.

