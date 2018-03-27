NFL passes rule against lowering head to initiate contact with helmet

The NFL has made a major rule change aimed at player safety, banning all plays on which a player lowers his head to initiate contact with his helmet.

“It is a foul if a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent,” the new rule says, according to the NFL. “The player may be disqualified. Applies to any player anywhere on the field.”

Rich McKay, chair of the league’s Competition Committee, said today that the rule change is a big one that will outlaw a technique that we’ve previously seen often in the game of football.

“This is a pretty significant change,” McKay said. “We felt it was time for a change of this magnitude.”

McKay said the NFL’s research has found that a large number of concussions happen on plays when a player lowers his head, and that banning such techniques will make the game safer.

Until we see the precise wording of the rule, and how strictly the officials enforce it, it’s hard to say how big an impact this change will have. But with the NFL now imposing a 15-yard penalty for a technique that we’ve previously seen often in football, this sounds like it’s going to have a major impact on the sport.

37 responses to “NFL passes rule against lowering head to initiate contact with helmet

  6. In the years last 10 years has there been a major tackling rule change that wasn’t instigated because of a Pittsburgh Steeler play?

  8. I just had this radical idea: how bout the guys that make changes to how the game is played consist of guys that actually played the game? We’re gonna get at least 20 of these penalties every single game man…

  12. So a running back trying to get a yard on 4th and 1 has to keep his head up? Some of my favorite running backs best move was putting their head down and trucking somebody for a few extra yards…Marion Butts, Christian Okoye, Natrone Means, Kevin Mack, Leroy Hoard…The NFL is now just a few more rule changes from being completely unwatchable….

  13. glenuendo says:
    March 27, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    OK… Is this for defenders only or offensive players also? I’m curious about that.

    “Applies to any player anywhere on the field.” I think that’s pretty clear.

  14. NFL fans: All of these new player safety rules are pussifying the NFL!

    Also NFL fans: I won’t watch the NFL till the players stop kneeling during the National Anthem because they upset me!

  15. Nowhere in this article does it mention if this is offensive based or defensive based……are we to call the men who play football just ‘players’ or ‘participants’ now and eliminate gender?

  16. Is this the shark? Is the NFL officially jumping it with this latest rule change?

    How many years are we from breaking out flags and dropping the pads?

  17. dliriusokc says:
    March 27, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Gronk on Tredavious White?
    ——————-

    Did Gronk lower his head?

  18. WTF is an runner to do, stand up straight and let a defender run right through their solar plexus?

    I am all for safety, especially when it comes to the head, but a runner, especially in the open field, has to protect himself.

    Hopefully a common sense and discretion is used here (not the league’s strong suit).

    Maybe you cannot use your head as a battering ram like Earl Campbell or Walter Payton but if a runner is protecting himself I would hope a flag is not thrown!

    Look at Gronkowski: this guy is a physical freak. Not many athletes as big and fast as him but he takes ungodly shots to the lower body, not cheap shots, but it is too hard to take him down by tackling him up high and now he cannot lower his head gear and if he makes contact w/his helmet he gets flagged 15 yards?

  19. glenuendo says:
    March 27, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    OK… Is this for defenders only or offensive players also? I’m curious about that.
    ——————–

    “It is a foul if a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent,” the new rule says, according to the NFL. “The player may be disqualified. Applies to any player anywhere on the field.

  22. Thank god my Eagles finally got a super bowl win, who would have guessed it would happen at the end of the last season where the NFL still somewhat resembled football?

    I can’t disagree with the spirit of this rule, but if it is enforced anywhere close to the way this piece describes it, the NFL won’t have to worry about ratings dropping or lawsuits from retired players anymore. They are making it impossible for the players to play football, so soon there won’t be players to worry about getting sued by, and there won’t be games to worry about ratings dropping.

    Awful rule

  23. Lowering the head is pretty much a necessary side effect to lowering the shoulder to drive a hit or drive the ball forward. Doesn’t mean the head needs to make contact. Seems like way too much subjectivity to be handing the refs that already struggle to make the obvious calls correctly

  25. “hanklin89 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 4:48 pm
    NFL fans: All of these new player safety rules are pussifying the NFL!

    Also NFL fans: I won’t watch the NFL till the players stop kneeling during the National Anthem because they upset me!”

    and yet here you are, an NFL fan

  26. So basically, another rule that ends football as we know it.

    If a receiver is caught by his legs and lunges forward head first, is this now illegal if his head hits another defender?

    If a running back dives over the pile for a TD or first down head first, is this now a penalty if his head hits a defender?

    This rule changes do NOTHING except make it impossible for viewers to watch a game.
    More subjective flags will be thrown by a ref on one player who goes head first but a different ref lets it go.

  28. The Steelers can’t get a new defensive scheme worked out, they might have to forfeit the season.

  30. Guys I have figured it out, someone affiliated with Spring League, XFL, AFL, and whatever other upstart leagues there are somehow snuck this rule in. now they will be the only sources of anything even close to resembling football.

    just give all the players playstation controllers and copies of madden to play against each other with, that will look more like real football

  33. I’m old enough to remember when they taught people to tackle by engaging with the shoulder and wrapping up. Now that ESPN is out they are more concerned with making a big hit and ending up on the highlights instead of actually tackling the person. How many missed tackles do you see in the NFL where the guy just tried to knock him down instead of wrapping up with his arms–a great majority. That’s why there are so many head and neck injuries. Players complain about CTE and concussions yet continue to lead with the head. Maybe this rule will lead to more people wrapping up and tackling the way they should be.

  35. This is a slippery slope. Pretty soon, the game will be much safer and we’ll all have no problem letting our children play it!

    For real though, isn’t this how we were all taught to hit and tackle? Keep your head up and look at what you’re hitting. What’s the big deal?

  36. “It is a foul if a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent”…. people are going to cry no matter what the new rule is. I think its a good rule and if you read it you see that they aren’t preventing contact with your head, just people trying to use their head to hit their opponent. If you really think we can’t tell who’s trying to attack with their helmet then your just using this push your “flag football” narrative. The biggest hits are and always were with the shoulder and body. Big helmet hits were always cheap shots or accidents.

