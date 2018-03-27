Owners discussing a college-style targeting rule

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 27, 2018, 2:23 PM EDT
NFL owners have already cleared up the catch rule, and given the officiating department the ability to eject players from offsite.

Now, they’re working on something even bigger, in the name of player safety.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the league’s competition committee has broached the subject of a targeting rule, in an effort to reduce the number of  dangerous helmet-to-helmet hits.

“In our ongoing study of how to make the game better, we just seemed to see more lowering of the head,” Cowboys executive Stephen Jones, who sits on the competition committee, said. “Always we’re looking at ways to improve and make the game safer. And when you look at the plays where the players are dropping their head, we’re doing a good job of catching it after the fact with fines and things of that nature, but probably can do a better job of making the call on the field that hopefully we’ll even emphasize more. Heads-up football.”

The idea seems to have gained some traction, though it has come up so quickly they may not be able to vote on it this week. Coaches are out playing golf this afternoon, but owners vote on things without their input anyway, so that doesn’t matter.

They would seemingly need more time to develop the language and enforcement of any such penalty, which would seemingly follow the college rules that allow officials to eject players for helmet-to-helmet hits. But it appears enough owners are serious about the idea that it could come to fruition, in some form.

13 responses to “Owners discussing a college-style targeting rule

  1. What’s the rule on lining up and using your arm brace as a weapon 5 seconds after the play is over?

  3. Being hoping for this for years. After seeing Aaron Williams’ career come to an end because of exactly this type of hit I would love to see the targeting rule become part of the NFL.

  5. This seems like a no brainer to me. The hit that took Brandon Cooks out of the SB needs to be removed from the game. I’m not saying that it was dirty, and Cooks should have had better awareness, but the game just doesn’t need that if it is truly concerned for player safety.

  6. The penalties and fines seem to have gotten players’ attention. But the targeting rule will take awareness to the next level.
    And maybe competition committee member Mike Tomlin saw this coming. After all, he did just cut Mike “the headhunter” Mitchell.

  7. mmack66 says:
    And after that, make it for any helmet-to-helmet contact

    –Have you ever played this game? There is always going to be some helmet to helmet contact.

  8. mmack66 says:
    And after that, make it for any helmet-to-helmet contact

    –Have you ever played this game? There is always going to be some helmet to helmet contact.

    She never played the game but is an expert from the Pats fan base which explains the obtuse comment.

    The targeting rule would be a great start for player safety…do it!

  10. mack2x says:
    March 27, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    –Have you ever played this game? There is always going to be some helmet to helmet contact.
    Yep. As it stands right now, runners are exempt from helmet-to-helmet contact rules. If the NFL cared, they wouldn’t be.

  11. Nofoolnodrool says:
    March 27, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    She never played the game but is an expert from the Pats fan base which explains the obtuse comment.
    How is pointing out that runners shouldn’t be exempt from helmet-to-helmet contact rules being obtuse? I guess informing you once again that I am not a Patriots fan would be a waste of time, but I will do it anyway.

  12. Face mask always forward, whether Defense or Offense. Dropping your head to initiate contact is illegal and subject to penalty. (Obviously, once a player is hit by another player, orientation in space goes by the wayside.)

    Then add, “Intentional contact with a player’s helmet or face mask is illegal, whether by Defense or Offense, and subject to penalty.” That will stop Running Backs from grabbing the face mask of defenders.

  13. The college rule sucks! Too many players are removed from the game for perfectly legal hits. It’s unfortunate, but there will always be helmet-to-helmet contact. Unless you are going to also remove runners and receivers for lowering their heads, you can’t eject a player every time 2 helmets collide. Keep the in-game penalties the same, and just continue to increase fines and suspensions. And base the fines on a player’s cap number, not some arbitrary number for everyone regardless of income.

