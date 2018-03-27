Raiders releasing Clive Walford

Getty Images

The retooling of the Raiders under new coach Jon Gruden will continue without tight end Clive Walford.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Oakland will cut Walford. Schefter adds that Walford, who was due to make $1.9 million, is expected to find a new home quickly, but no potential landing spots are included in the report.

Walford has spent the last three seasons with the Raiders after being drafted in the third round of the 2015 draft. Walford played 13 games as a backup last season and caught nine passes for 80 yards. He had 61 catches for 688 yards and six touchdowns during his first two seasons.

Walford’s release will leave Jared Cook, Lee Smith and Derek Carrier as the remaining tight ends on the depth chart in Oakland.